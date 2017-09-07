3 arrested after armed robbery of Verizon store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three young men were arrested on suspicion of robbing a Verizon Wireless Store at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Portland police said Verizon store employees told them the suspects came into the NE Broadway store around 10 a.m. wearing masks and at least one had a firearm. They got away with a lot of merchandise.

Police found the suspects driving in NE Portland after performing a high-risk traffic stop. They found the firearm and stolen merchandise.

Harold Edwards III, 20, Keyshawn Thomas, 20 and 19-year-old Fran Hernandez-Fowlkes were arrested and lodged in the Multnomah County Jail. They all face multiple robbery charges and Edwards and Hernandez-Fowlkes also face kidnapping charges. Hernandez-Fowlkes also had an outstanding warrant..