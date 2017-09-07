10 Barrel Brewing holds fundraiser for firefighters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In true Portland fashion, folks drank beer in support of firefighters Thursday night.

All proceeds from between 5-7 p.m. at 10 Barrel Brewing will go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which helps the families of injured and fallen firefighters.

“A lot of people in town have been feeling a little, you know, helpless, in this situation so it feels good to be able to help out a little bit tonight,” 10 Barrel Brewing general manager Emily Balen said. “It’s raining ash on us all week and everybody that grew up here and that’s been coming to the Gorge their whole lives. It’s really sad to see it going up in flames.”

The 10 Barell Brewing Company in Bend held a fundraiser last weekend too and matched donations, raising about $12,000.