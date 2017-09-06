Twitter look: ‘The Gorge still looks like the Gorge’

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — On Wednesday morning, Damon Simmons, a spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue working the Eagle Creek Fire, held a press briefing and gave an optimistic view to a gloomy situation.
“I drove through the Gorge this morning and the thing I want to tell you guys is the Gorge still looks like the Gorge,” Simmons said despite the 32,000-acre Eagle Creek fire that is burning in the area. “It’s not a wasteland. It’s not a blackened destroyed no man’s land. There’s trees everywhere and they look good.”
Later on Wednesday, the Oregon State Police added to Simmons’ optimism with this video on Twitter.
