Twitter look: ‘The Gorge still looks like the Gorge’

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — On Wednesday morning, Damon Simmons, a spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue working the Eagle Creek Fire, held a press briefing and gave an optimistic view to a gloomy situation.

“I drove through the Gorge this morning and the thing I want to tell you guys is the Gorge still looks like the Gorge,” Simmons said despite the 32,000-acre Eagle Creek fire that is burning in the area. “It’s not a wasteland. It’s not a blackened destroyed no man’s land. There’s trees everywhere and they look good.”

Later on Wednesday, the Oregon State Police added to Simmons’ optimism with this video on Twitter.

#EagleCreekFire @ Eagle Creek Loop rocks & 🌲🌲falling. Walking bridge to Gorge Trail gone but still lots of green. pic.twitter.com/pZKWmdkLlw — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) September 6, 2017

Here’s a running look at some other Eagle Creek Fire tweets from Wednesday. This post will be updated.

We're using plows to clear downed trees on the Historic Columbia River Highway so fire crews can continue to fight #EagleCreekFire pic.twitter.com/qGbEhWTLYc — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) September 6, 2017

We want to say thx to the fire crews on the line fighting this. It's great to see a little green in the gorge this morning. #EagleCreekFire pic.twitter.com/wO75BLxdwO — Multnomah County SAR (@MCSOSAR) September 6, 2017

Gov. BROWN about to tour fire area with media. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/VD5nKiL0h6 — Tim Becker (@timbKOIN) September 6, 2017

Bridge of the Gods obscured by smoke from the Eagle Creek fire. pic.twitter.com/8XnTRBF2WS — Kristian FodenVencil (@KristianOPB) September 6, 2017