‘Thought of not having my happy place is hard’

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — More than 100 people are temporarily calling the Skamania County Fairgrounds home after fleeing their homes from the Archer Fire, sparked by the Eagle Creek Fire.

Everyone there has one thing in common: they’re anxious to go home. In the meantime, they’re doing the best they can to support each other as they live in tents, trailers and a Red Cross shelter.

Brenda Johnston, her husband Ray and their dog Poppy had to evacuate their home in Cascade Locks Sunday. Brenda, who is an artist, took one special thing with her — a painting she made for herself of what she calls her “happy place.”

It’s a garden in her backyard where she finds peace and tranquility.

Her home, she said, “is still there so I know I’m going to get to go back to it so far, but the thought of not having my happy place, my 20 years worth of my artwork because I’m an artist, it’s hard. It’s really hard.”

In addition to a Red Cross shelter there's also a pet shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/inipvfGRzu — Amy Frazier (@amyfKOIN) September 7, 2017

All they can do, she said, is just keep going.

Red Cross volunteers are providing food and shelter. Community volunteers have also started a pet shelter at the Skamania County Fair Grounds, where cats, dogs, chickens, turtles and goats have a safe place to stay.

Families at the shelter who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they are grateful for the help and support.

The Red Cross said they will keep the shelter open as long as it’s needed.