‘Suspicious’ fires under investigation in Wasco County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal are investigating the possibility of an arsonist on the boundary between Wasco and Sherman counties after a series of suspicious fires started there early on Aug. 29.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that all the fires were started on the road side and that they were potentially started by the same person.

Along with those fires, the U.S. Forest Service is also investigating “suspicious” fires from Aug.29 to Sept. 5 that happened in the National Forest in Wasco County. Investigators aren’t sure if the two separate investigations are related.

Sherman County is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of the person, or people, responsible for starting the recent fires in Wasco and Sherman Counties. If you have any information please contact Law Enforcement at 541-565-3622.

Fires around the state and the entire west coast have been active. The nearby Eagle Creek Fire has grown to 32,000 acres since it started on Saturday afternoon. The Chetco Bar Fire, the largest in the state, has now burned over 170,000 acres.