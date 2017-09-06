St. Helens man killed by suspected DUII driver, 18

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old man is accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in St. Helens on Tuesday.

St. Helens Police say Kody Allen hit and killed 32-year-old Arthur Studer as he was walking on the shoulder of Gable Road near Old Portland Road around 2:48 p.m.

Allen’s Ford Ranger pickup allegedly drifted before striking Studer and then rolled on its side. Studer was killed instantly and his body was discovered on the other side of a fence.

Officers say Allen was under the influence and has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.