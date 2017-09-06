Portland police search for ‘possibly armed’ suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — David Douglas High School was placed on lockout Wednesday afternoon while police searched Southeast Portland for a possibly armed suspect.

Police said the suspect was involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

Authorities, including SERT and CNT, searched the area of Southeast 142nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street for the suspect.

Police have asked community members to stay away from the area between Southeast 141st Avenue to Southeast 142nd Avenue from Southeast Stark Street to Southeast Taylor Street during this incident.

Southeast Stark Street is closed from Southeast 139th Avenue to Southeast 142nd Avenue.

David Douglas is keeping students inside the building as while authorities search the area.