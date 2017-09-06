Portland home shot 30 times ‘likely not intended target’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland home was struck by 30 bullets early Wednesday morning, but investigators said the home was most likely not the “intended target.”

At 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 5200 lock of NE 24th Ave after receiving a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire, including a home with 30 bullet strikes.

After talking to the homeowner, investigators learned that a nearby home was likely the target of the shooting and not the home that was hit 30 times.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but didn’t locate a suspect.

There were no reported injuries during this shooting.