Nike to lay off 490 Oregon workers by end of September

Nike announced the 2% workforce cuts earlier this year

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, the Nike logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Nike said it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs, reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter and sell more shoes directly to customers online. The company says the changes to its business structure will help it offer more products to customers faster. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

.PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Nike officials say the company will lay 490 Oregon workers by the end of the month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the layoffs are part of the 2 percent of the workforce Nike plans to eliminate worldwide. In July, the Nike laid off 255 Oregon workers, and plans to cut another 490 local jobs by Sept. 30 for a total of 745 jobs lost in the state.

News of the layoffs comes months after Nike announced a broad restructuring of the footwear manufacturing company. Nike is the largest company headquartered in Oregon near Beaverton. It employs 74,000 people worldwide.