Nexstar raises $2.5 million for Hurricane Harvey relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nexstar, the parent company of KOIN 6, announced Wednesday a community fundraising initiative called “Nexstar for Texas” which raised $2.5 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Perry Sook, the Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, gave his thoughts on the company initiative, saying, “Nexstar was founded over two decades ago based on a commitment to deliver exceptional local programming and service to the local communities, hometown businesses and public organizations where we operate. With the Company’s headquarters located just north of Dallas and twenty-four stations serving local markets throughout the state, Texas is home to many members of our corporate and station-level teams. While we were fortunate to avoid any major impact from Harvey, many Nexstar stations have experienced firsthand the devastating effects of severe weather events. We know that local communities in Texas and Louisiana have a long road ahead to assess the damage and recover from this storm. To support the local families and businesses affected, we have expanded our fundraising initiative with the launch our organization-wide grassroots campaign Nexstar For Texas. To-date, we have generated in excess of $2.5 million in donations to aid the Harvey recovery efforts and plan to build upon those results in the coming weeks.

“Broadcasters play a critical role in times of emergency, both as witness to breaking developments and as rallying points for the communities they serve. In times of disaster and tragedy, Nexstar stations and news personnel take the lead in delivering accurate, timely, and sometimes life-saving information to keep our local viewers safe and informed. Our ability to bring together local resources and personnel across 170 stations in 100 markets to spearhead fundraising and other relief efforts aimed at immediately rendering aid to those affected by Harvey is a point of excellence and pride for Nexstar. I am very grateful to our exceptional corporate and station-level teams for the work they have done, and continue to do, to serve their local communities while supporting our organization-wide Harvey relief and recovery fundraising initiative.”

Here’s a link to help Nexstar donate to Hurricane Harvey relief.