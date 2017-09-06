Maybin’s homer in 9th lifts Houston past Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – Newly acquired Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Houston past the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday night, as the Astros completed a three-game sweep to extend their winning streak to seven.

Carlos Beltran opened the ninth with a double down the left-field line off closer Edwin Diaz (3-6), who relieved to start the inning. Jake Marisnick ran for Beltran and advanced to third on Max Stassi’s groundout to short.

Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels, then lofted a 1-0 pitch into the right-field corner for his ninth home run and second game-winner in as many nights. Maybin also hit a two-run homer Tuesday that gave the Astros a 3-1 victory.

Chris Devenski (8-3) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.