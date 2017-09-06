KOIN 6 Blitz Player of the Week: Jesuit RB Trey Lowe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jesuit running back Trey Lowe is one of the top recruits in the country, and with that comes incredibly high expectations. In the first game of his senior season, Lowe not only met the hype, but maybe even exceeded it.

Lowe, who is headed to play for Washington next year, rushed 24 times for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 34-28 overtime win over Tigard.

Lowe is used to big games. Last season, in 7 games, Lowe ran for over 1,800 yards and 34 touchdowns. Lowe and Jesuit will faceoff against Central Catholic on Friday night.

Stay tuned to KOIN 6 News on Friday for a feature on Lowe.

Honorable Mention Players of the Week

Lucas Garvey, McNary, Sr., RB, 21 carries for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 receptions for 27 yards

Sir Charles Mitchell, Aloha, So., RB, 21 carries for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns

Keahi Chong, Mckay, Sr., RB, 106 yards and 1 touchdown

Jacob Huggins, Canby, Sr., RB, 11 carries for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns, 1 reception for 14 yards, 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 pass defended

Drake Owen, Camas, WR, Sr., 11 receptions for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jaydin Proctor, David Douglas, Sr., WR, 8 receptions for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns

Luke Hamper, West Linn, Sr., LB, 8 tackles and 86-yard interception return for a touchdown

Taryn Floyd, West Linn, Sr., LB, 13 tackles, 3 quarterback pressures, 1 sack

Mitchell Modjeski, Clackamas, Sr., QB, 22-of-30 passes completed for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns

Michael Taras, Heritage, Sr., QB/DB, 26-of-44 passes completed for 313 yards and 1 touchdown, 40 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, 1 interception on defense

Quobe Altig, Heritage, Sr., 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Gabe Leonard, Sunset, Sr., RB, 19 carries for 91 yards, 2 receptions for 8 yards

Noah Mellon, Spraque, Sr., RB, 16 carries for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns