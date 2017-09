Flames a half-mile from Bridge of the Gods

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people have already evacuated the town of Cascade Locks — population 1200 — with evacuation suggested but not mandatory right now because of the growing Eagle Creek Fire.

The fire continues to move eastward, with flames burning right up against the eastbound lanes of still-closed I-84. Bridge of the Gods remains closed, with flames less than a half-mile away.

Fire keeps jumping to dry timber, causing a lot of flames and smoke. Trees and rocks are falling, one of the biggest reasons I-84 remains closed between Troutdale and Hood River.

The elementary school in Cascade Locks is closed and students were taken to an elementary school in Hood River.

Even the mayor is packed up and ready to go. He’s worried about the west wind pushing the fire farther in his city’s direction.

