Firefighters save woman from burning Happy Valley home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Clackamas firefighters saved a trapped woman from the second floor of her Happy Valley home on Wednesday morning moments before a fire fully engulfed her room.

The firefighters broke the bedroom window before using ropes to get themselves and the woman out of the room and to a safe spot just below. The woman, according to a release from the Clackamas County Fire Department, was alert and able to walk before she was transported to the hospital. Two other residents had gotten out of the house before the fire department arrived. The fire was suppressed 30 minutes after the woman was evacuated. An investigation later found the family’s five cats were killed in the fire.

When firefighters arrived they were met with the two people who were able to escape the home, saying a third person was trapped upstairs. They were also met with heavy fire and smoke at the home’s front door. Four firefighters elected to go through the back patio. Once inside, firefighters met increased smoke and fire, which forced two firefighters back while two others went upstairs.

The two firefighters searched upstairs and found the woman, but there wasn’t much time. Firefighters later said, according to the release, that the carpet was melting their boots. The only option to escape the bedroom was through the window, and the firefighters quickly made their way out before the fire could totally cover the room.