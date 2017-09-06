Eagle Creek Fire evacuees heartbroken over blaze

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Sally King left a lifetime worth of memories when she evacuated her house as the Eagle Creek Fire chewed up territory in the path of her home. For much of her adult life, she managed Vista House but she’s lived in the Columbia River Gorge longer than that.
She said her heart is breaking as she watches the fire sweep through the area she loves.
“The whole area is our home. Our friends, our neighbors are there and we all share the same things together,” she told KOIN 6 News.
It was “go time” for Jose Bailey Tuesday afternoon when the Eagle Creek Fire dropped hot embers at his feet.
“It was black ash and then became burning embers and all of a sudden it was less than 10 miles away, the fire line,” he said. “I said, ‘I think I gotta evac.'”
Most of the 75 people at the Red Cross shelter at the Mount Hood Community College literally came in with nothing but the clothes on their back. One woman brought in baby pictures because that is what she wanted to preserve.
The people who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they will wait out the fire at the shelter as they try to make sense of an unbelievable ordeal.
This Red Cross shelter has food, children’s activities, resrtrooms, showers and emotional support.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run