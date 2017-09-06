Cascade Locks helping firefighters during evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The entire town of Cascade Locks is under evacuation notice with the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain fires burning only a short distance away, sending many residents for safer ground. But some businesses and people have opened their doors in an attempt to help those fighting the fire.

“They’re trying to save our town,” said Kim Brigham, the owner of the Brigham Fish Market, “so we’re trying to keep them fed.”

The food. in large part, is coming from the Columbia Market, one of the only places open in town. Bobby Young, the store’s manager, said the store was closed for the first two days of the fire.

“Then there comes to a point where everybody has to eat and this is the only place around so it’s pretty important especially for the firefighters,” Young said. “They all need water and food.”

Opening the store while under evacuation brings an uncertain timetable. But that’s life right now in Cascade Locks, and Young and the people still there are doing what they can to help while they can.

“Now it’s sitting here watching, waiting and hoping – looking at all of our scenery burn and seeing what’s going to happen to our town in the future,” Young said.

Evacuation information (12:30 p.m., Wednesday)

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 (Go!) evacuations for Larch Mountain and the communities of Dodson, Warrendale, Latourell, Bridal Veil, and East Corbett. Corbett and Springdale are under a Level 2 (Be Ready) evacuation status. An evacuation shelter has been established at Mt. Hood Community College, located at 3691 NE 17th Drive, Gresham, OR.

The Hood River County Sheriff upgraded all Level 1 (Get Ready) notices in Cascade Locks to Level 2 (Get Set). This includes all areas north of Wa Na Pa to the Columbia River and on the east end of town north of I-84 to the river, as well as Forest Lane and intersecting roads, running east to Government Cove. Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice is in place for everything south of I-84 in Cascade Locks. A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, immediately across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.

Due to fire activity Archer in Skamania County, Washington, the following evacuation levels are in place: Level 3 (Go!) for Archer Mountain Road- Smith Crops- Deville Road. Mabee Mines Road is under a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice.