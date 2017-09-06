3 arrested in WA for attempted murder of teen

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Three suspects were arrested Tuesday after reportedly shooting a 17-year-old Sunday and then fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old male was shot while in the 500 block of Lincoln Street in Kelso. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Longview Police arrested Harley Hanson, 18, without incident on Tuesday. Later that day, authorities also arrested Charles Mallis, 20, and Craig Christy, 25, in Pacific County.

Police said the victim knew the suspects.

All 3 suspects were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for attempted murder and 1st-degree assault.