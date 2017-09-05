Wyden to Trump: Fix wildfire funding through Harvey

Related Coverage Eagle Creek Fire grows to more than 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires continue to spread across the Western states of the country, prompting Sen. Ron Wyden to push the Trump administration to include wildfire funding fix in any request to Congress for disaster aid including for Hurricane Harvey.

Governors of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and California have all declared states of emergency due to wildfires.

Wyden has repeatedly pushed Congress to pass a wildfire fix and reform the the way the federal government fights wildfires.

Wyden, along with Sen. Mike Crapo, first introduced the Wildfire Disaster Funding Act in 2013.

In a letter to Trump, Wyden wrote,

Right now hundreds of thousands of acres are burning in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada and Utah. More than 7.65 million acres of forests have burned this year alone. As the long recovery begins in Houston and the surrounding areas, I ask that you also include a wildfire funding fix in any disaster aid request you send to Congress. It is long past time to address the ongoing, devastating natural disaster of wildfires raging across Western states.”