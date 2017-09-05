Vancouver teen suspected of starting Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver 15-year-old is suspected of using a firework that caused the Eagle Creek Fire, torching more than 10,000 acres and sparking the Archer Fire on the other side of the Columbia River.
The Oregon State Police said the teen may have been with others when the fireworks were set along the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday, September 2.
The teen was contacted by officers in the parking lot of the trailhead and was interviewed, but no arrests or formal charges have been made. The teen’s name has not been released.
But the investigation continues by the OSP, the US Forest Service, the Hood River DA’s office, the US Attorney’s Office and the Hood River Juvenile Department.
The state police are looking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who heard fireworkd or some other explosions in the area of the Eagle Creek Trail and Punch Bowl Falls anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on September 2 is asked to call OSP at 503.375.3555.
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017 x
