Photos: The Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The human-caused Eagle Creek Fire erupted September 2, 2017 and trapped more than 150 hikers. They were able to safely shelter for one night and then hiked out and were rescued the next morning near Cascade Locks.
The fire grew quickly and late on September 4, 2017 jumped the Columbia River Gorge to begin burning on the Washington side. Evacuations were ordered and people began leaving.
Eagle Creek Fire
