Photos: The Eagle Creek Fire

Evacuations were ordered, I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Hood River

I-84 cloaked in smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire on September 4, 2017. (KOIN)
I-84 cloaked in smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire on September 4, 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The human-caused Eagle Creek Fire erupted September 2, 2017 and trapped more than 150 hikers. They were able to safely shelter for one night and then hiked out and were rescued the next morning near Cascade Locks.

The fire grew quickly and late on September 4, 2017 jumped the Columbia River Gorge to begin burning on the Washington side. Evacuations were ordered and people began leaving.

