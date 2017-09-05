Eagle Creek Fire roars near Multnomah Falls Lodge

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews stationed themselves around Multnomah Falls Lodge early Tuesday to keep the buildings from burning as the Eagle Creek Fire grew to more than 10,000 acres.

The Eagle Creek Fire started Saturday near Cascade Locks and by Tuesday morning, it was only a few feet from Oregon’s most famous waterfall.

Portland Fire spokesman Lt. Damon Simmons said, “You see fire working its way through those areas where those beautiful falls are and it’s pretty heartbreaking.”

Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes by the growing fire that started on Saturday at the height of extreme fire conditions, likely by a firework.

According to the Weather Service, high wind blew the fire 12 miles down the Gorge toward Corbett during a 9-hour run that ended overnight, but early Tuesday, dry wind rushed through the treetops — causing more smoke and ash to head toward Portland.

Fortunately, no homes have been destroyed as nearly 300 firefighters try and slow down the growing wildfire, which is tearing through rugged terrain toward more populated areas in East Multnomah County.

“It’s just going to take a lot of help from the weather — it’s going to take a lot of work from firefighters — it’s going to take time, it’s a big running fire in a lot of timber and we’re having winds that are pushing it,” Simmons said.

