Eagle Creek Fire merges with Indian Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire and Indian Creek Fire have merged into one 20,000-acre fire in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday night.

Officials said firefighters have kept the fire’s growth moderate Tuesday after it exploded over Monday night. It jumped 13 miles and across the Columbia River in 16 hours. As of Tuesday night, there is 0% containment.

The Indian Creek Fire started on July 4, 2017 in the Eagle Creek Trail system. Before it merged with the Eagle Creek Fire, it was burning 1,090 acres and 10% contained. The cause is unknown.

Oregon Fire Marshal incident commander Ian Yocum said firefighters lost one residential structure and 4 outbuildings Tuesday, but crews managed to save countless others.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office decided to close all of the Hood River Forestland, roads and trails to recreation due to the extreme fire danger.

Hundreds of people are staying in shelters in Skamania County and Gresham after they were forced to evacuate from their homes on Monday and Tuesday.

There are 602 personnel fighting the Eagle Creek Fire, including 7 crews, 9 helicopters, 88 engines, 2 dozers, 21 water tenders and 20 structural OSFM task forces.