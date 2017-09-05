Eagle Creek Fire evacuees find safe haven at Mt. Hood CC

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Eagle Creek Fire continues to devour everything in its path, hundreds of people left their homes for the safety of a shelter at Mount Hood Community College.

The shelter, staffed by the Red Cross, is a very busy place and preparations are in motions to accept from evacuees. Everyone at the shelter who spoke with KOIN 6 News seems to be in a holding pattern — waiting and wondering if their homes will still be standing whenever they get to go back.

The Red Cross has camp set up inside the events center on campus with the basics: food, water, shelter, bathrooms, a place to sleep.

But some people spent time outdoors with their belongings. One group left their home at 4 a.m. Tuesday and another couple was making sure they didn’t leave behind the items most precious to them.

The Red Cross is reminding everyone the best way to help out is making cash donations so they can get the specific items necessary for each disaster effort.