Eagle Creek Fire evacuation list

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 evacuations have been ordered in many places on both sides of the river due to the rapidly spreading Eagle Creek Fire.

Level 1 means get ready, Level 2 means get set and Level 3 means go now.

Evacuation orders:

Warrendale – Level 3 GO!

Dodson – Level 3 GO!

Larch Mountain- Level 3 GO!

Latourell- Level 3 GO!

Bridal Veil – Level 3 GO!

East Corbett – Level 3 GO!

Corbett – Level 2 Be Set.

Springdale- Level 2 Be Set.

Archer Mountain Road, Smith-Cripe Road, Deville Road – Level 3 Go!

An evacuation shelter has been established at Mt. Hood Community College at 3691 NE 17th Drive, Gresham OR.

Level 3 evacuations also include all 14 miles of Larch Mountain Road., Haines Road, Alex Barr Road, Thompson Mill Road, Brower Road, Toll Road and Palmer Mill Road.

The Red Cross has a shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds and opened another at the Yoshida Event Center at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Wahclella Falls, Tooth Rock trail head, exit 41 and the Columbia River Highway bike trail are closed to the public.

Officials also closed I-84 in both directions between Troutdale and Cascade Locks. ODOT said westbound traffic will need to get off the highway at exit 62 in Hood River and eastbound traffic at exit 17 in Troutdale. Officials said residents evacuating are allowed to travel on I-84.

Eastbound traffic can take Highway 26 over Mt. Hood or OR 35 and westbound traffic can cross the river and take SR 14 west to I-205.

The Bridge of the Gods is also closed to southbound traffic.