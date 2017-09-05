Dreamers rally after Trump Admin. ends DACA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Civil rights organizations across the country rallied Tuesday in response to President Donald’s Trump’s decision to end the program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects people who were brought to the United States as children. It has protected nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation since it was created by the Obama Administration.

The people who benefit from DACA, known as Dreamers, came together in Portland to speak out and show their support for the program and express frustration over the Trump Administration’s decision.

Speakers at the Portland rally included Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, an immigrant rights organization and dreamers themselves.

Rosenblum spoke about how enriched Oregon is by Dreamers, including several who spoke at the event earlier on Tuesday.

“Attorneys general around the country are working to protect our Dreamers,” Rosenblum said.

One of the Dreamers who spoke was 19-year-old Fatima Preciado, a first generation college student at PSU, who was brought to United States at age 4.

“Five years ago, the United State government asked me and other Dreamers to come out of the shadows and register with the federal government through the Deferred Action program. I did, along with 800,000 Dreamers. We took a courageous step to trust our federal government. I went through an extensive background check, paid close to $500 in fees in addition to legal fees and underwent bio metric screenings,” Preciado said. “In return, our government made a commitment to allow me to work and go to college without fear of being targeted by federal agents.”

Preciado is now a freshman at PSU studying political science.

“We love this country, we love Oregon and it is our home,” Presidao said. “Ending DACA would be a betrayal of our trust and our values as Americans. I am an Oregonian, i am committed to fight for the right to live in the country I was raised and now call home.”