Chetco Bar Fire bigger than Chicago, continues to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires continue to spread across the state of Oregon, including the growing Chetco Bar Fire, which is now bigger than the City of Chicago.

The fire erupted July 12 and is 167,513 acres in size — Chicago is a little less than 150,000 acres in size.

The fire is 5% contained and is believed to be moving south and east.

While it’s the biggest fire in the state, it’s not the only one.

The Jones, Whitewater and Milli Fires are still burning, however, these fires are more contained than the Chetco Bar Fire.

Most recently, the Eagle Creek Fire started Saturday near Cascade Locks and grew to more than 10,000 acres by Tuesday.