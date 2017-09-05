Bank robber implies bomb, gets away with cash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who implied he had a bomb robbed a US Bank branch in Southeast Portland and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery at the US Bank at 1225 SE Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard happened around 10:40 a.m., police said. The white man, between 30 and 50 years old, between 5-feet-4 and 5-7 with a medium build, implied he had a bomb and demanded the money.

Officers responded quickly but did not find the suspect.

Both Portland police and the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 503.224.4181.