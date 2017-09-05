Ash coats Portland metro area, air quality to worsen

Related Coverage Evacuations ordered: Eagle Creek Fire jumps to Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Much of the Portland metro area is coated in a thin layer of ash on Tuesday as the Eagle Creek Fire spreads in the Columbia River Gorge.

The ash became noticeable on Monday and is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with worsening conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, the ash is light and does not significantly impact air quality, but it is still a good idea to stay indoors due to all the smoke in the air.

The DEQ’s air quality index is showing “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Gresham and moderate in Portland.

Wildfire ash looks like snow flurries this morning. Getting reports of a dusting of ash in much of metro PDX. Falling ash to continue today — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 5, 2017

Current Air Quality Index values across the Pac NW. Air Quality will likely become worse this afternoon. Avoid going outside if possible. pic.twitter.com/S8ZxfAe09a — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 5, 2017