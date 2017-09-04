Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Week 2 nominees

Vote for your school's game to be the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week

Jesuit played Tigard in a KOIN 6 Blitz game, September 1, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 1 is in the books, and now the KOIN 6 Blitz crew is asking you: where should we head next?

Last week, we headed to Oregon City to watch West Linn begins its state title defense with a 42-7 victory over the Pioneers. We brought live highlights on Twitter, a running game score online, pregame live shots from Stan Brock and a highlights from the game on, well, Game On!The West Linn High School football team celebrates during the first game of the season. (KOIN)

But where will we be heading this week? Vote below to have your game be the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Jesuit (1-0) vs. Central Catholic (0-1)

Last week: Jesuit got a 5 touchdown performance from Washington-bound running back Trey Lowe as the Crusaders beat Tigard in overtime, 34-28. Central Catholic hosted Camas but fell 35-13.

Beaverton (1-0) vs. Lake Oswego (1-0)

Last week: Both teams got off to impressive starts. Beaverton cruised to a 47-6 victory over Battle Ground while Lake Oswego hit the road and beat Lincoln, 40-0.

St. Helens (0-1) vs. Scappoose (1-0)

Last week: Scappoose started with a win in British Columbia, beating New Westminster 51-14. St. Helens started off its season with a 45-7 loss to Hood River Valley.

Sheldon (1-0) vs. Sunset (0-1)

Last week: Sheldon, featuring the threetop players in the state of Oregon for 2019, got a 48-25 over Southridge. Sunset headed north and fell to Washington’s Skyview, 31-20.

