Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Week 2 nominees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 1 is in the books, and now the KOIN 6 Blitz crew is asking you: where should we head next?

Last week, we headed to Oregon City to watch West Linn begins its state title defense with a 42-7 victory over the Pioneers. We brought live highlights on Twitter, a running game score online, pregame live shots from Stan Brock and a highlights from the game on, well, Game On!

But where will we be heading this week? Vote below to have your game be the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Jesuit (1-0) vs. Central Catholic (0-1)

Last week: Jesuit got a 5 touchdown performance from Washington-bound running back Trey Lowe as the Crusaders beat Tigard in overtime, 34-28. Central Catholic hosted Camas but fell 35-13.

Beaverton (1-0) vs. Lake Oswego (1-0)

Last week: Both teams got off to impressive starts. Beaverton cruised to a 47-6 victory over Battle Ground while Lake Oswego hit the road and beat Lincoln, 40-0.

St. Helens (0-1) vs. Scappoose (1-0)

Last week: Scappoose started with a win in British Columbia, beating New Westminster 51-14. St. Helens started off its season with a 45-7 loss to Hood River Valley.

Sheldon (1-0) vs. Sunset (0-1)

Last week: Sheldon, featuring the threetop players in the state of Oregon for 2019, got a 48-25 over Southridge. Sunset headed north and fell to Washington’s Skyview, 31-20.