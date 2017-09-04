Pair in Impala arrested for North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy saw a Chevy Impala driving away from the scene of a reported shooting in North Portland early Sunday.

Portland police were called to the 4300 block of North Lombard Street around 1:30 a.m. after shots were fired. A deputy in the area spotted car and pulled it over with help from the police.

Three people were initially detained and 2 were arrested: Tyler D. Bristow, 23, and 25-year-old Jeffrey L. Putnam. Both men faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and discharge of a firearm in the city.

Putnman also faces a parole violation for a previous 2nd-degree assault conviction.

Investigators found evidence of gunfire in the 7000 block of N. Woolsey Avenue. There are no reported injuries in this shooting.