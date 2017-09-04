Longview Police investigate officer involved shooting

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) – The Clark County Major Crimes Team is investigating an officer involved that involves at least one officer.

Officials confirmed that Longview Police were dispatched to the area of Ocean Beach Highway and 32nd Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Sunday on reports of an assault that involved a weapon.

KOIN 6 News has learned that as officers were responding to the scene they learned that a man, potentially the suspect in the assault, was reportedly walking in the street and he was possibly armed with a shotgun.

Officials confirmed the shooting happened on Olympia Way between 32nd and 30th Avenue.

The Longview Police Department would only tell us that, “responding officers were involved in a shooting.”

The Clark County Major Crimes Team is responding from Vancouver.

Paramedics responded after it was reported one person was injured as a result of the shooting. Additional details on that person have not been released.

The identity of the law enforcement agency involved in the shooting has not been released.

KOIN 6 News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information.