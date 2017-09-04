Keuchel, Bregman lead Astros past Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Bregman had a tiebreaking two-run double in Houston’s four-run seventh inning and Dallas Keuchel pitched effectively into the eighth to lead the Astros to their fifth straight win, 6-2 over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Keuchel (12-3) allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since April 5. The left-hander started the season 9-0, but was 2-3 with a 5.35 ERA in his seven previous starts since coming off the disabled list on July 28.

Yuli Gurriel and Brian McCann had solo homers in the fifth for the Astros, and Josh Reddick added a two-run single in the seventh.

Marwin Gonzalez singled and McCann walked against reliever Marc Rzepcynski (2-1) to start the seventh. Nick Vincent came on and Cameron Maybin advanced the runners with a bunt. After George Springer was walked intentionally to load the bases, Bregman sliced an opposite-field double down the right-field line.