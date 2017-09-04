Gorge group launches fundraising drive for rescuers

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A fundraising effort has been launched to support the rescue of campers and hikers in the Columbia River Gorge threatened by wildfires.

Friends of the Columbia Gorge is raising money to support the Hood River County Search & Rescue, which is aiding over 150 hikers trapped Saturday growing fire.

“The speed and effectiveness of Gorge first responders to this sudden and devastating fire in Eagle Creek has been truly extraordinary,” says Kevin Gorman, executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge.

Friends is accepting donations through its website and will be giving 100 percent of all gifts directly to Hood River County Search & Rescue. To donate, go to gorgefriends.org/donate.

On the afternoon of September 2, a wildfire erupted in the Eagle Creek area near the town of Cascade Locks on Sept. 2, trapping over 150 hikers.

Overnight the wildfire grew to over 3,000 acres and a Level 3 evacuations has been issued for portions of Cascade Locks. Hood River County Search & Rescue — along with the Oregon National Guard, Air National Guard, U.S Forest Service and others responding organizations — is currently engaged in efforts to bring all of the remaining hikers to safety. A Red Cross Shelter has been set up for Cascade Lock evacuees at the Skamania County Fairgrounds.

“Friends has launched a special gift appeal as a way of expressing thanks from our community to the Hood River County Search & Rescue — one of the local first responders at the forefront of efforts to bring stranded hikers and others threatened by the wildfire to safety,” Gorman says.

Eagle Creek fire: Sept 2, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A photo of the eagle creek fire from Stevenson, Washington, at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. (Courtesy -- Glenn Daman) A courtesy photo from a hiker on the trail Saturday afternoon looking at the fire (Courtesy). The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The evacuation map from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, September 4, 2017 (Hood River Sheriff's Office) Smoke seen above the Columbia Gorge stemming from a fire in Cascade Locks (Courtesy -- Christina Hendgen) Hikers who spent the night at Tunnel Falls during the Eagle Creek Fire celebrate after hiking to safety, September 3, 2017 (KOIN) Live look from Chopper 6 at the Eagle Creek Fire (7:23 p.m., Sept. 2, 2017) Live look from Chopper 6 at the Eagle Creek Fire (7:00 p.m., Sept. 2, 2017) Pets and people evacuated their Cascade Locks homes on September 3, 2017 due to the Eagle Creek Fire. (KOIN) Live look from Chopper 6 at the Eagle Creek Fire (7:23 p.m., Sept. 2, 2017) The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. A Cascade Locks family, who just bought their home 6 weeks ago, evacuated due to the Eagle Creek Fire. They hope their home is safe. (KOIN) Black hawk rescue The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. A group of Cascade Locks evacuees say they did this before in 2003. Dozens were told to evacuate on September 3, 2017 due to the Eagle Creek fire. (KOIN) The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds to house evacuees who left their Cascade Locks homes due to the Eagle Creek fire on September 3, 2017. (KOIN) The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire, as seen from Cascade Locks on Sunday, September 3, 2017. (KOIN) The Columbia River Gorge on September 3, 2017 as a 3,000 acre wildfire burns in the Eagle Creek Trail area. (KOIN) Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge from across the river in Stevenson, Washington. (KOIN) Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge from across the river in Stevenson, Washington. (KOIN)