Eagle Creek Fire expected to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —- The Eagle Creek Fire is expected to grow on Monday despite slow growth overnight.

Crews continued to battle the 3200 acre fire that started on Saturday at the height of extreme fire conditions. Extreme heat is expected in the area through Wednesday.

Officials declared a level 1 evacuation for Bonneville Dam, Warrendale, Forrest Lane off of Wanapa Street in Cascade Locks. 200 structures in that area and 4 businesses are threatened.

A level 2 evacuation has been declared for Cascade Locks and the north side of Wanapa Street, where 118 structures and 10 business are threatened.

A level 3 evacuation has been declared for the south side of Wanapa Street, where 283 structures and 15 business along Frontage Road are threatened.

Level 1 means get ready, 2 means get set and 3 means go.

Wahclella Falls, Tooth Rock trail head, exit 41 and the Columbia River Highway bike trail are closed to the public.

The Hood River County Public Health Department urged residents to take precautions from the smoke. The Oregon DEQ Air Quality Index doesn’t measure the air in Hood River or Cascade Locks, but the nearest monitor, in The Dalles, says the air quality is moderate. The DEQ’s 5-3-1 index can also help residents gauge air quality based on visibility.