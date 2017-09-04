Coast Guard rescues mother, 2 children in canoe

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) – The Coast Guard rescued a mother and her two children after they were stranded in a canoe in the Jetty Lagoon near Fort Stevens, Oregon.

The woman’s husband had reported his family missing on Sunday afternoon.

He reported that they were last seen in a green canoe near Clatsop Spit — a sand spit at the mouth of the Columbia River.

A boat crew and helicopter launched a search. Clatsop County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the missing family from a watch tower near the south jetty and directed rescue crews to the site.

The rescue boat maneuvered alongside the jetty despite shallow water and reached the stranded canoeists.