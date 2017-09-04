Admissibility of Edwin Lara’s confession questioned

BEND, Oregon (AP) – A former security guard’s alleged confession to the murder of a woman in the community college where he worked will be the subject of a hearing this week in the capital murder case in Bend, Oregon.

Tuesday is scheduled to be the first of three days of hearings in the case of Edwin Lara, who is charged with killing 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer, of Bend, in July 2016. The case rocked the town, which is well known for its outdoor recreation and microbreweries, and sits near the Cascade Range.

The Bulletin, a Bend newspaper, reported that the hearing could include discussion about whether the judge’s gag order was violated.

The trial is to start in October, 2018. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel is seeking the death penalty.