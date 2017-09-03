S. Korea simulates attack on North’s nuke site after test

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile is fired during the combined military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea against North Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s military has fired missiles into the sea in a simulation of an attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site a day after Pyongyang set off its largest ever nuclear test explosion.

In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis bluntly warned that the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a “massive military response.”

Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its “talk of appeasement.”

North Korea tested what leader Kim Jong Un’s government claimed was a hydrogen bomb.

That would be a major advancement in Pyongyang’s long-sought goal of an arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles that can hit the United States.