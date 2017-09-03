Man arrested after allegedly threatening MAX riders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Saturday after causing a disturbance on the MAX.

Police said they got reports of a man with threatening people with a gun at the 102nd Avenue MAX Transit Station. When officers arrived, they found Michael Shawn Boone, who was agitated and did not follow their instructions.

Boone dropped a black object on the ground before police approached, which turned out to be a cell gone, police said. Witnesses said the man had been holding his shorts and implying he had a gun, but police didn’t find one and don’t believe he ever had one.

Boone, 54, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation charges.