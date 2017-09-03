Fire teams battle massive Chetco Bar Fire

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) – As fire teams make progress protecting the coastal town of Brookings from Oregon’s largest wildfire, focus has shifted to the inland side of the fire.

The Statesman Journal reports the blaze called the Chetco Bar Fire in southwest Oregon had burned about 223 square miles (577.5 square kilometers).

So far, firefighting efforts have focused on Brookings, a town of 6,500 on the southern Oregon Coast, but it has not moved closer in recent days.

In the meantime, the fire has been spreading east across the rugged Kalmiopsis Wilderness in the direction of the Illinois Valley.

That has made some residents of Selma and Cave Junction, south of Grants Pass, nervous.

The state fire marshal says an Excessive Heat Warning continues through Monday will contribute to the spread of new and existing fires.