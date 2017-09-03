Eagle Creek trail hiker heard ‘loud bang,’ saw smoke

Related Coverage Firework sparks Eagle Creek Fire, strands hikers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kevin Marnell was hiking with a friend from PSU along the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday when he said they heard a troubling sound.

“My friend and I were hiking and we heard this loud bang, sounded like a shotgun blast, and we joked about it being a shotgun blast,” he told KOIN 6 News. “And then as we got further down we started seeing the smokiness and we were worried about that smokiness.”

He said he and his friends immediately left the trail to head to safety and tried to warn other hikers it would not be a good idea to proceed up the trail.

Marnell also took video of Oregon State Police troopers interviewing young people in a parking lot about what caused the fire.

He said he was relieved to hear that no one was seriously hurt in this incident that exploded into the Eagle Creek Fire.