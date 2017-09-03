Drunken driver sentenced for fatal crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A drunken driver who pleaded guilty to killing one woman and injuring five others has been sentenced.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2vWBqUB ) Donivan Emanuel Crews was sentenced Friday to 23 years and four months in prison, which is what the prosecution recommended.

Deputy prosecutor Tim Jones says Crews was celebrating a new job June 18, 2016, and had been drinking. An officer noticed Crews didn’t have his headlights on as he was driving and tried to pull him over. That’s when Crews, who had two prior DUIs and a suspended license, fled.

Crews killed Kasandra Moffett as she was sitting behind him when he T-boned their side of the vehicle.

Crews pleaded guilty in July to first-degree manslaughter, vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault and trying to elude police.