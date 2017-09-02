Portland police search for suspect after multi-car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a suspect after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a stolen car occurred near Northeast 35th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, the suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Officers have created a perimeter and are using a K9 unit.

The injuries sustained in the crash are non-trauma, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available