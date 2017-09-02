OR hazelnut company celebrates shift to solar power

HUBBARD, Ore. (AP) — A hazelnut company in northwest Oregon has been pushing out nuts on nothing but the power of the hot, summer sun.

The Statesman Journal reports NW Hazelnut Company’s plant is operating entirely on solar panels. The company on Friday held a ceremony to celebrate its sustainability shift, which was attended by Gov. Kate Brown.

The panels come from Earthlight Technologies, which produces solar panels from recycled material.

Company co-owner Larry George says the project, including the replacement of halogen lights in the facility with LEDs, ran up a bill of roughly $1 million. With the energy savings and government incentives, however, George plans to offset the costs within five years.

