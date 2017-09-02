Heat wave coming to Portland may break records

Related Coverage Labor Day weekend: Flirting with heat records

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While some mark September as the start of fall, temperatures certainly won’t feel like it as we head into Labor Day weekend with 90-degree weather.

Temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees will rule through the weekend in the valley. This includes the Portland metro area, Hood River and through Salem.

We also have an Air Quality Alert and Red Flag Warning up for the weekend and lasting into next week.

Smoke will also return to the valley over the weekend.

Looking ahead, you can expect heat through the new week with no sign of changes until late next week. Temperatures look to be hovering in the 90s for 5-7 days.

We’ve stacked 19 days of 90+ degree temperatures as of Friday — our average is about 12.

The record 90+ degree days is 29, which was set back in 2015, however, the Portland metro area has a high probability of potentially breaking that record.

