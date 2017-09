PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire near or on the Eagle Creek trail at Cascade Locks has sent a massive plume of smoke over the Columbia Gorge.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said, in a release, that hikers are on the trail attempting to evade the smoke

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service is en route to the scene.

More to come.

Below is a courtesy video from Christina Hendgen of the smoke over the Columbia Gorge.