Early morning crash kills motorcyclist near Prineville

CROOK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist failed to obey a stop sign while approaching Highway 26 and died after being struck by a semi-truck early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Oregon State Police said the motorcyclist was driving recklessly and speeding at 2:30 a.m.

After failing to obey a stop sign at Woodward Road, the motorcyclist continued across Highway 26 directly in front of a westbound semi-truck.

Police said the motorcyclist died immediately.

The semi-truck then drove up the bank on the west side of the road and overturned, coming to a rest on its side in the eastbound lane of Highway 26.

The driver of the truck, identified as 51-year-old Eric Cooper from Mossyrock, Washington, was transported to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Following the crash, Highway 26 was closed for 5 hours while officials investigated.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.