Wilsonville man held on $1M bond for child porn

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) – A 35-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography is being held on $1 million bond in the Benton County Jail.

Corey R. Koch, who was arrested this week by Corvallis police, was initially held on 54 charges related to 3000 images of child porn. But after reviewing the case, the DA’s office filed 16 charges: 15 for 2nd-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one for 1st-degree invasion of privacy.

The investigation began April 3 when Koch was seen looking into the window at a home on SW 7th Street in Corvallis and peering at a partially-clothed woman. A passerby spotted him, chased him and held him for police.

He reportedly wore a full black head mask when he was spotted, which police said they found when they arrested him. He allegedly told police he didn’t know anyone inside the residence.

When he was arrested, police seized a cellphone. Once a search warrant was obtained, more than 3000 images of child porn were found, police said. At least 3 videos were discovered that Koch allegedly made of a woman undressing inside a home.

Police said they also found upskirt photos in the batch.

The child porn images were given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which said 54 images were previously identified. Another 404 images had been submitted by other law enforcement agencies but the children have not been identified.

Koch, who lives in Wilsonville, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment. His lawyer, Nicolas Ortiz, has not yet responded to a KOIN 6 News request for comment.