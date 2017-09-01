The delays south of Wilsonville won’t end anytime soon

Drivers should expect delays on I-5 southbound from Wilsonville to Woodburn into October. Crews are repaving that stretch of I-5. The contractor has finished repaving the northbound lanes of I-5, but now have the southbound lanes to work on. Drivers should expect traffic backups on weekdays in the early evening and around 5 a.m.

The road work includes the paving of ramps south of the Boone Bridge to Woodburn. Crews are scheduled to work between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. However, the contractor is using rolling slowdowns to remove barriers for the construction zone and that work often starts between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.