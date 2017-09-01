PPB: ‘Serial’ takeover-style robbers arrested

Related Coverage Police arrest accused takeover-style robbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have arrested two suspects connected to a sting of violent, takeover-style robberies, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Deron A. Crain, 32, is being held at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail on a total of 28 robbery counts. Crain will be arraigned, via video, at the Multnomah County Justice Center on Friday.

The second suspect in the case, Johntae D. Hammond, is being held in the Clark County Jail, officials confirmed.

Crain was arrested late Thursday evening in the 600 block of Northeast 178th in Gresham. Hammond was arrested in mid-August by the Washington Department of Corrections.

Officials confirmed that Crain and Hammond are connected to the takeover-style robbery at Gilmore’s Meadows in July where a bartender and 2 customers were locked in a walk-in cooler. The victims were able to escape through a small beverage door and none were injured.

Crain and Hammond are suspected of committing armed robberies at the following locations:

Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill (2136 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 3, 2017 at 1:32 a.m.

Jolly Roger Bar (1340 Southeast 12th Avenue) on June 8, 2017 at 2:20 a.m.

The Station (2703 Northeast Alberta Street) on June 10, 2017 at 3:01 a.m.

Bluefin Bar and Grill (7317 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on June 11, 2017 at 12:30 a.m.

Lodge Bar (6605 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 11, 2017 at 2:10 a.m.

Concordia Ale House (3276 Northeast Killingsworth Street) on June 29, 2017 at 2:12 a.m.

Element Lounge (5827 East Burnside Street) on July 1, 2017 at 11:32 p.m.

Mousetrap Tavern (2305 North Lombard Street) on July 2, 2017 at 4:31 a.m.

Pappy’s Bar and Grill (1144 Northeast 82nd Avenue) on July 2, 2017 at 7:05 a.m.

Mad Hanna (6129 Northeast Fremont Street) on July 7, 2017 at 2:18 a.m.

Greeley Avenue Bar and Grill (5421 North Greeley Avenue) on July 10, 2017 at 12:48 a.m

Sandy Hut (1430 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on July 10, 2017 at 2:03 a.m.

Hilt Bar (1934 Northeast Alberta Street) on July 10, 2017 at 2:11 a.m.

Gilmore Meadows (5823 Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard in Milwaukie) on July 12, 2017 at 1:37 a.m.

Perch Tavern (7505 North Lombard Street) on August 18, 2017 at 2:08 a.m.

Detectives do not believe that Crain and Hammond were connected with Jesus A. Mezick and Jamaar A. Smith, both of whom were arrested in mid-July after conducting a similar takeover-style robbery at the at the 82nd Street Bar and Grill.

In July, Columbia Distributing, a Portland-based beverage distributor, announced it would be offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the recent string of Portland bar and restaurant robberies.

Officials confirmed that at least 2 search warrants were recently executed in connection with the investigation and that multiple pieces of substantial evidence were recovered.

Records show that Crain has been convicted of 3 felonies in the past, including robbery and federal weapons charges. His first conviction came when he was 14years old, according to court documents.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offered a separate reward of up to $1,000 in the case.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783 or Tracy.Chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.