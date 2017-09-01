Police: 9 girls identified in child porn investigation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives in Molalla are concerned there may be additional victims of a 19-year-old man who was found in possession of child pornography.

Dillon Gene Bostick Smith is being held at the Clackamas County Jail in Oregon City after he was arrested earlier this week by detectives in Molalla following a sexual misconduct investigation.

According to police, they have identified at least 9 minor victims of Smith. Officials believe there could be more.

On Thursday, the Clackamas County DA’s Office filed a total of 27 counts against Smith.

He is charged with using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sexual abuse, online sexual corruption of a child, rape and sexual abuse.

Records show some of the allegations occurred in May 2017.

Police allege Smith had online conversations with several of the girls and was able to get them to send him nude photos.

In at least one case, Smith is accused of actually making child pornography. Specific details of the case have not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Clackamas County dispatch center at 503.655.8211 and file a report under Molalla Police case number 17-462.